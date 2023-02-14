New Arkansas bill would reclassify 'dependents' for income tax credits

Senate Bill 261 would reclassify what's deemed as a "dependent" in Arkansas, allowing parents to claim unborn children on their income tax.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new bill proposed by Arkansas Sen. John Payton (R-Wilburn) aims to give expecting parents income tax credit for their unborn child.

The bill, Senate Bill 261, would reclassify what's deemed as a "dependent," by including unborn children for parents to claim on their income tax.

Senate Bill 261 states that the child could be in any stage of development for it to qualify as the income tax credit for the parent.

Currently in Arkansas, to qualify as a dependent one must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Have relationship to the taxpayer (ex. child, stepchild, sibling, parent)

Requires support ( ex. food, clothing, medical care)

This bill's proposal comes after the state introduced House Bill 1174 back in January, which further aims to reclassify how unborn children are viewed in the state.

House Bill 1174 would allow prosecution whenever a person causes death of an unborn child.

You can view Senate Bill 261 in its entirety by clicking here.

You can also view House Bill 1174 in its entirety by clicking here.

