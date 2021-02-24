Proposed law making it harder to cast provisional ballots passes Arkansas Senate

A law proposing tighter limits on voter registration and provisional ballots in Arkansas has passed in the Senate.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. Note: The attached video is from a Feb. 2021 report.)

After a record-breaking election year voter turnout, a law proposing tighter limits on voter registration and provisional ballots in Arkansas has passed in the Senate.

The law requires voters to show proof of ID before voting and tightens restrictions on provisional ballots, limiting the ways in which voters can prove their eligibility to vote in the state.

Earlier this month, the House voted to make the state's voter ID law stricter by no longer allowing someone without identification to cast a ballot if they sign a statement affirming their identity.

HB1112 To amend the law concerning voter identification; to amend the law concerning verification of provisional ballots; and to amend Amendment 51 of the Arkansas Constitution. Passes 25 - 9 — SenateAR (@SenateAR) February 24, 2021

Opponents of the bill say it would disenfranchise voters in Arkansas and make it harder to cast a vote.