AUSTIN, Texas — Hundreds of protestors and counter-protestors gathered at the Texas State Capitol on Saturday regarding the National March Against Far-Left Violence.

The groups at the event included the Democratic Socialists America, Antifa and Texans United for America, according to KVUE media partner, The Austin American-Statesman. The march sparked a large police presence to the Capitol to supervise the event. During the protest, police officers in riot gear showed up to keep the opposing groups separated.

The protest at the Capitol was a result of conservative groups marching down Congress Avenue in support of First Amendment rights to free speech and in protest of violence that occurred last month in Portland, Ore., at a far-right rally.

KVUE's Hank Cavagnaro caught the protest in the midst of it all. One man was arrested by DPS on a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon while he was trying to enter the State Capitol, officials said. Police said another person was briefly detained for safety reasons, but that person was released after being escorted off the State Capitol grounds.

There are protestors and counter protestors at the Capitol building. It’s quite loud here with sirens, drums and whistles coming from the crowd under the trees.@KVUE pic.twitter.com/SsggzG4OT5 — Hank Cavagnaro KVUE (@HcavagnaroKVUE) August 18, 2018

DPS in riot gear are separating the multiple groups. One state trooper told me the group on the steps’ permeant expired at 3 and they are packing up. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/ct2P0U18r2 — Hank Cavagnaro KVUE (@HcavagnaroKVUE) August 18, 2018

Groups from either side are being separated by DPS and Police from UT. Both sides have mega phones and are yelling at each other. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/NDgJS5ujkk — Hank Cavagnaro KVUE (@HcavagnaroKVUE) August 18, 2018

The protest has now moved down to 11th street. APD is now separating the two. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/DOjGJmMgOG — Hank Cavagnaro KVUE (@HcavagnaroKVUE) August 18, 2018

Police are escorting one person to a car in cuffs. This is the first arrest I have seen today. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/HoQFhif5xz — Hank Cavagnaro KVUE (@HcavagnaroKVUE) August 18, 2018

For the most part, the protestors have all left and the chants and noises have stopped. Heading back to the station now. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/yRcdv2v0F0 — Hank Cavagnaro KVUE (@HcavagnaroKVUE) August 18, 2018

