QU Poll: 59% say Trump should not hold office again

According to a poll taken by Quinnipiac University, a majority of voters (59 - 38 percent) say he should not be allowed to hold elected office in the future. For the entire Trump presidency surveys have shown stark political divides, Republicans say 80 - 18 percent that Trump should be allowed to hold elected office in the future, while Democrats say 96 - 3 percent and independents say 59 - 38 percent that he should not be allowed to hold elected office.



As President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office, a majority of voters say 64 - 31 percent that his victory in the 2020 presidential election is legitimate. Republicans surveyed say 67 - 28 percent that Biden's victory is not legitimate, while Democrats say 97 - 0 percent and independents say 62 - 32 percent that Biden's victory is legitimate.



This is up slightly from a December 10, 2020 poll when voters said 60 – 34 percent that Biden’s victory was legitimate. In that poll, Republicans said 70 - 23 percent it was not legitimate.



"A seething President Trump seems poised to slip out of D.C. by the back door while the transition takes place, leaving a wary capital encircled by troops, a weakened country assaulted by a murderous virus, and a weary population disillusioned and divided, wondering if the person next door is a friend or an enemy," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.