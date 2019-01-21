NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly 7,000 federal workers in Arkansas aren’t getting paid, according to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott. They will soon miss a second paycheck if the government shutdown continues.

Monday, federal employees and union representatives rallied in North Little Rock, begging Congress and the White House to end the shutdown.

A group of nearly 20 people stood outside the local North Little Rock office of the American Federation of Government Employees.

“They’re being told to work for free. You either come in or you lose your job," said Barbara Casanova, President of AFGE Chapter 2054.

Representatives with the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations also showed up.

"Quit using us as your pawns, get back to your work you’re supposed to be doing," said Alan Hughes, President of Arkansas AFL-CIO.

AFGE is collecting food, diapers and other necessities at their North Little Rock location to help those affected.

“Running the food bank and bringing awareness is the biggest thing we feel we can do," said Casanova.

If you want to help those affected by the shutdown, there is a two-day donation drive in Little Rock planned for Tuesday and Wednesday.