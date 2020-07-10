'Red sweater guy' Ken Bone reveals who he voted for in 2016, 2020

Newsweek caught up with St. Louis area resident Ken Bone

ST. LOUIS — The 'red sweater guy' who had his 15 minutes of fame during the 2016 election is back in the headlines.

During an interview with Newsweek that was published at 7 a.m. EST Wednesday, Ken Bone said he was an 'uncommitted' voter.

"To be perfectly honest, I'd say I'm uncommitted again," Bone told Newsweek. "Very, very few people in either of these election cycles were truly undecided. They're uncommitted, which means that you don't really have a positive opinion of either candidate."

However, three and a half hours later, Bone revealed on Twitter that he did not vote for Trump or Biden. And he finally revealed which candidate he supported in 2016.

"I voted Clinton in '16 and this morning I sealed my mail in ballot having voted for Jo Jorgensen," Bone tweeted to his 162,000 followers. "I don't agree with either of them 100% but felt they were the best options available to me at the time."

Bone, who is from the Belleville area, wore a red sweater that helped him stand out during the 2016 presidential debate between then-candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at Washington University. He was among a crowd of undecided voters who asked questions during the town hall-style debate.

During the 2016 election, 5 On Your Side followed Bone's short-lived fame, as he was making rounds on national television.

Two years later, Bone and his family made local headlines after his son was suspended over a tweet, showing a picture of him and his son at a shooting range.