LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Republican state senator Jason Rapert says he's running for Arkansas lieutenant governor in 2022.

On Friday, Aug. 2, Sen. Rapert said he won't seek re-election in 2022 and will instead run for lieutenant governor.

Rapert was first elected to the Senate in 2010. He sponsored a 2015 law requiring a privately funded Ten Commandments monument be installed near the Capitol. He also sponsored several abortion restrictions, including a 12-week ban that was struck down in federal court. Rapert said he wants to be an advocate for recruiting businesses to the state.

RELATED: Federal judge to hold a hearing challenging new Arkansas abortion laws

RELATED: As abortion laws change, where does Arkansas stand?

RELATED: Sen. Rapert says 'very cold day in hell' before Baphomet statue allowed on capitol grounds