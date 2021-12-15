Rock City Eats founder to run for Little Rock mayor, hoping to restore city's communication

Greg Henderson says if he gets elected, the first thing he wants to accomplish is better communication throughout the city.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — THV11 is talking to the candidates running for mayor of Little Rock. Right now, car dealer Steve Landers and Rock City Eats founder Greg Henderson have announced they're vying for the position.

Greg Henderson has run the publication Rock City Eats for about 10 years now, shining a light on our locally-owned restaurants. Now, he's hoping to help Little Rock through politics.

Henderson graduated from Ouachita Baptist University with a political science degree.

In 2018, he ran for Little Rock City Director Ward 1. He lost to incumbent Erma Hendrix. Then in 2020, he ran for Little Rock City Director Ward 10. He lost to incumbent Joan Adcock.

Henderson says his history in these elections help him know what the needs are across the city: growing small businesses, better communication between city leaders and those living in Little Rock, and long-term problem solving.

Henderson says growing our small businesses is the key to growing Little Rock's economy.

"When you're looking at large businesses, your large chain restaurants or your big box retailers, a lot of times they take success away from the small business; and the small business ends up impacting the local economy more than those big businesses," said Henderson.

He hopes if he gets elected, the first thing he can accomplish is better communication throughout the city, which he says will lead to getting more things done and creating long-term solutions.

"You see it's a lot of contention, a lot of people not getting along, a lot of arguments. There's a lack of trust between the mayor's office and the board of directors," said Henderson.