New poll shows Sarah Huckabee Sanders with 57-point lead in Arkansas GOP primary

A new poll has put Sarah Huckabee Sanders with a commanding lead in the Republican Primary for the Arkansas governor race in 2022.

The poll, conducted by Remington Research Group, shows that Sanders has a 57-point lead in the primary.

The group surveyed 800 people who are likely to vote in the 2022 Republican Primary.

Around 73% people polled said they would vote for Sanders while 16% said they would vote for Leslie Rutledge. Around 11% said they were undecided.

Those polled also show Sanders held a 78% favorable rating and 39% favorable rating for Rutledge.

“Arkansas is clearly ready for bold, conservative reforms that will take us to the top, and I am grateful for the thousands of Arkansans who stand with me as our campaign continues to gain more and more momentum." Sanders said.