Sarah Huckabee Sanders joins Gov. Asa Hutchinson at ideas summit in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that the lineup for “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” is now final with the addition of former White House press secretary and current Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders joining an already-sterling roster of participants. America Strong and Free will host the summit, which will facilitate discussion of real-world, actionable solutions to the nation’s issues. “America Leads” is scheduled for Oct. 19 at the Momentary in Bentonville, Ark.

Other top newsmakers and thought leaders will join Sanders at the summit including former Sec. of Education Betsy DeVos, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, former Rep. J.C. Watts, entrepreneurs Steuart and Tom Walton, and American Enterprise Institute (AEI) senior fellows Dr. Kori Schake, Klon Kitchen, and John Bailey.

“We have an incredible slate of strong leaders who are passionate about putting America first and working to make sure our nation stays true to the principles of freedom and strength upon which it was founded,” said Gov. Hutchinson. “The 2022 elections will be crucial in determining the future of our nation, and we plan on having productive discussions about the issues we believe voters care about most – maintaining a strong military, keeping taxes reasonable, prioritizing freedom in faith and education, and working with the private sector to invest in our communities.”

Sanders served as the White House press secretary for Pres. Donald Trump from 2017-2019. She is only the third woman to hold that post. Sanders has also worked in leadership roles in the campaigns of both Sen. Tom Cotton and Sen. John Boozman, as well as for the gubernatorial and presidential campaigns of her father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

In 2007 and 2008, Sanders helped her father to victory in the Iowa Caucuses and seven other states as the national director for his presidential campaign. She also worked in the Department of Education in the George W. Bush administration and was campaign manager of the ONE Campaign, a global non-profit founded by U2’s Bono to take action to end extreme poverty and preventable disease, particularly in Africa.

The discussion between Hutchinson and Sanders will be moderated by Haley Barbour, former two-term Governor of Mississippi, former Chairman of the Republican Governors Association, Reagan White House Political Director and former Chairman of Republican National Committee.

Barbour has more than 25 years in Republican leadership at the White House and at the federal and state levels. Barbour currently serves as founding partner at BGR Group where he heads advocacy coalitions, lobbies on behalf of clients and remains a major force in Republican party politics and elections.

Panel topics at the summit will include:

Morning Coffee & Ideas in Diplomacy: with perspectives on China, Russia and America’s global leadership

America Leads in Education: a look at the intersection of school choice, parental rights and the values of education

America Leads in Securing our Future: protecting our interests, securing our border and safeguarding the next generation

America Leads by Faith: the role of faith and freedom in policy and whether it unites or divides us

America Leads in the Heartland: the power of ideas and entrepreneurial leadership

Tickets for “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” may be purchased online. The summit is being presented by America Strong and Free, Inc.

About America Strong and Free, Inc.

The mission of American Strong and Free (ASF) is to advance freedom individually; collectively as Americans; and globally for those who are oppressed. Freedom grows by restraining government. Individual liberty is protected by adherence to our Bill of Rights. Our national freedom depends upon respect for the rule of law and the fair application of our legal system. And globally, we promote freedom by a strong American that supports the defense of our country and the integrity of our borders. In other words, we consider a successful election as one that keeps America Strong and Free.