Sanders leads Jones by 11 points in Arkansas governor race, poll finds

According to a poll by Talk Business and Politics and Hendrix College, Sarah Huckabee Sanders currently holds an 11% lead over Democratic candidate Chris Jones.

According to the poll, which surveyed more than 800 Arkansas voters, those questioned said that they'd vote in the following manner if the governor's race were to end today:

51% of voters said that they'd vote for Sanders (R)

40% of voters said that they'd vote for Jones (D)

2% of voters said that they'd vote for Libertarian Ricky Harrington Jr.

7% of voters said that they're undecided



Alongside the governor's race, the poll also questioned those same voters about the U.S. Senate race, with Sen. John Boozman leading the group with more than 40% of the vote:

43.5% of voters said that they'd vote for Boozman (R)

30.5% of voters said that they'd vote for Natalie James (D)

5% of voters said that they'd vote for Kenneth Cates (L)

21% of voters said that they're undecided

Lastly, the poll looked at the Attorney General race and questioned who voters would pick if voting were held today:

49% of voters said that they'd vote for Tim Griffin (R)

32% of voters said that they'd vote for Jesse Gibson (D)



19% of voters said that they're undecided

The poll found that ahead of the November elections that Republican candidates appear to have an edge over their competitors.

Talk Business and Politics and Hendrix College contributed to this article.