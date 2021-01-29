Sarah Huckabee Sanders raises $1M for Arkansas governor campaign

Sanders' campaign says she has raised more than $1 million in the first four days of her candidacy for Arkansas governor.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders' campaign says she has raised more than $1 million in the first four days of her candidacy for Arkansas governor.

Sanders' campaign announced the fundraising figure on Thursday.

"I'm grateful for the outpouring of support from Arkansans for my campaign – our message is powerfully resonating with people in every corner of our state. As governor, I will represent all Arkansans, defend our freedom and lead with heart," Sanders said.

On Monday, she announced she was running for governor with a nearly eight-minute video that embraced former President Donald Trump even as he faces an impeachment charge in the Senate.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin has raised $1.8 million for the race since March, while Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has raised $1 million.

Sanders is the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Rutledge is banking on what she calls a proven record of accomplishments.

“She did a beautiful job answering questions behind a podium, but I’ve been making decisions behind the desk for the last six years on behalf of millions of Arkansans," Rutledge said.