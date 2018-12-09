LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A second lawsuit has been filed challenging a ballot measure that would legalize four casinos in Arkansas.

A group called Citizens for Local Choice asked the state Supreme Court on Wednesday to disqualify the proposed constitutional amendment from the November ballot. The group was formed to campaign against the measure, which election officials last week approved for the November ballot.

The lawsuit claims the proposal doesn't inform voters it would effectively overturn the Arkansas constitution's ban on monopolies.

The proposed amendment would allow casinos at a Hot Springs horse track and a West Memphis dog track that already offer electronic gambling. It would also legalize casinos in Pope and Jefferson counties.

Another group filed a lawsuit earlier this week with the high court aimed at striking the casino measure.

