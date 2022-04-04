Arkansas senator won't vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

One of Arkansas's two senators has said he will not vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One of Arkansas's two senators said on Monday that he will vote against confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the United State Supreme Court.

Jackson, who is expected to be confirmed later this week, would be the third Black justice on the court and only the sixth women since it was established in 1789.

U.S. Senator John Boozman said that while he appreciated Jackson's "willingness to serve our nation," he was concerned by what he called her "judicial activism" and "legislating from the bench."

"I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to meet with her and believe she was afforded a fair, respectful nomination process," Boozman said, "but I will not be voting to confirm her to our nation's highest court."

I appreciate Judge Jackson’s willingness to serve our nation, but I'm concerned by her judicial activism and record of legislating from the bench instead of interpreting the law as written. (1/2) — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) April 4, 2022

Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas's other senator, has been more vocal in his opposition to Judge Jackson as he serves on the Senate judiciary committee.

"As a trial judge, Judge Jackson could only give the benefit of the doubt to one criminal at a time. As a Supreme Court justice, she would be able to give the benefit of the doubt nationwide in all cases," Cotton said.

The committee was deadlocked between party lines as they voted on whether to send Jackson's nomination to the Senate floor. Democrats plan to take some "procedural steps" to have the Senate vote on the nomination.

President Joe Biden said Jackson "will bring extraordinary qualifications, deep experience and intellect, and a rigorous judicial record to the Supreme Court" if she is confirmed.