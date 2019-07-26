U.S. Senator Tom Cotton kicked off his re-election campaign on Saturday, July 27.

Cotton was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014 after defeating Democratic incumbent Mark Pryor.

At his campaign kick-off, we asked Cotton about the Supreme Court's decision to allow the Trump Administration to use Pentagon funds to build sections of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

"The fact that the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the president can act in accordance with the law that Congress passed, is just an example of the stakes of these elections," Cotton said.

President Trump wants to use about $2.5 billion in unspent military funds for wall projects in California, Arizona, and New Mexico.

All the Republican-appointed justices voted in favor, while other lawsuits about the issue continue.

Right now, the only challenger for Cotton's U.S. Senate seat is Democratic challenger Joshua Mahony who has been vocal about his opposition to Cotton.

Mahony held his own campaign kick-off event at the Historic Curran Hall at 615 East Capitol Avenue at 3 p.m. Saturday.