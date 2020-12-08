'Radical and incompetent': Cotton comments on Biden picking Kamala Harris as V.P.

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, presidential candidate Joe Biden selected Kamala Harris as his Vice Presidential running mate.

According to a release by Senator Tom Cotton, he said Biden's choice of running mate shows radical and incompetent his administration would be.



"Kamala Harris supports Medicare for all, she implied that Joe Biden is racist, and she laughed at the idea that the Constitution would stop her from confiscating guns. Her presidential campaign was a mismanaged catastrophe that ended before any votes were cast. By selecting Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's staff have shown just how radical and incompetent a Biden administration would be."

President Donald Trump says he’s “a little surprised” that his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, has selected Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Trump told reporters at a White House briefing that Harris “was very disrespectful to Joe Biden” during the Democratic primaries, and said “it’s hard to pick somebody that’s that disrespectful.”