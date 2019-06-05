Senator Tom Cotton released a statement on the decision to allow up to an additional 30,000 seasonal workers into the United States through the H-2B visa program.

According to the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services, the H-2B program allows U.S. employers or U.S. agents who meet specific regulatory requirements to bring foreign nationals to the United States to fill temporary nonagricultural jobs.

On Monday, Sen. Cotton stated that “our immigration system should prioritize the needs of U.S. citizens over cheap foreign labor. Allowing an additional 30,000 seasonal workers into the country forces Americans to compete for jobs against non-citizens who drag down wages."

"We should be setting immigration policies that support wage growth and employment for Americans instead of encouraging a race to the bottom by importing low-cost labor."

The decision comes from The Secretary of Homeland Security, in consultation with the Secretary of Labor.