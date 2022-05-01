Incumbent Sen. John Boozman wins Republican nomination

U.S. Senator John Boozman held off a challenge from Jake Bequette to secure the GOP nomination in the Senate race.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — U.S. Senator John Boozman has won the Republican nomination for an Arkansas Senate seat in the United State Congress, according to the Associated Press.

Boozman has served as one of Arkansas’s two senators since 2011 after serving nine years in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He was challenged from the right by Jake Bequette and Jan Morgan, but Boozman was confirmed the winner Tuesday night.

His campaign has revolved mostly around endorsements from former President Donald Trump, Senator Tom Cotton, and Republican governor candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Bequette has been “decidedly more conservative” than Boozman in the days leading up to the primaries, according to Dr. Jay Barth in a report by Talk Business and Politics.

The former Arkansas Razorback, New England Patriot, and U.S. Army veteran described himself as a political outsider but ultimately lost the race in the end.