LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar made a campaign stop in Little Rock today to speak about gun rights and reform.

Minnesota spoke at a press conference this afternoon at the Arkansas State Capitol in front of a crowd of Moms Demand Action members.

Senator Klobuchar compared her background to Arkansas roots, saying hunting and gun ownership is also a staple in her home state of Minnesota.

"Just like Arkansas, I come from a proud hunting state. I always look at [gun reform] proposals and I say, 'do they hurt my Uncle Dick and his deer stand?'"

But she says more hunters are speaking out and saying they, too, are ready for "sensible gun reform."

"I'm from the middle of the country, and I am the one who announced in the middle of a snowstorm on an island in the middle of the Mississippi River, which makes a meandering flow right through Arkansas," Klobuchar said.

"And I make that point because of my career, and what I'd like to do as president, is [being] devoted to crossing the rivers of our divides and getting to a better place in politics."

Most polls have Sen. Klobuchar polling at 2 percent nationwide while having reached the minimum amount of donors to attend the Democratic Debates in September.

RELATED: Only 9 Democrats have qualified for next presidential debate

RELATED: Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar to speak at event for Arkansas Democrats

RELATED: Female candidates challenge electability question in debates