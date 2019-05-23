Senator Tom Cotton, along with Senators Pat Toomey (R-Pennsylvania) and John Kennedy (R-Louisiana), have reintroduced the "Stop Dangerous Cities Act."

The Act would end the sanctuary city policies that forbid local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities, even when they wish to do so.

RELATED: Gov. Hutchinson wants change to 'sanctuary cities' bill to avoid racial profiling

"Sanctuary cities keep criminal aliens on our streets, and we will no longer tolerate their willful defiance of our nation's laws," said Cotton. "Public safety must come first. If you're not following the law, you shouldn't get taxpayer dollars, period."

According to Toomey, the "dangerous" sanctuary city policies should have been put to an end a while ago. Toomey says these policies "make it harder to stop illegal immigration and keep dangerous criminals off the streets."

"Sanctuary cities extend a special protection to illegal immigrants even when federal immigration officials identity them as a threat to public safety. This is simply inexcusable, and I urge my colleagues to help pass this commonsense measure," Toomey said.

RELATED: Governor Hutchinson to sign bill cutting off funding to 'sanctuary cities'

In his reintroduction to the Act, Senator Kennedy claims that some sanctuary cities, who "happily" accept federal money, are eager to ignore the nation's immigration laws.

"These liberal cities actively impede federal immigration enforcement efforts, which only encourages more illegal immigration," said Kennedy. "I'm a proud co-sponsor of the Stop Dangerous Sanctuary Cities Act because it sends a clear message to these cities that if they choose to ignore the rule of law, they don't deserve hard-earned taxpayer dollars."

Several Senators across the nation are cosponsoring the "Stop Dangerous Sanctuary Cities Act;" the list includes Arkansas Senator John Boozman.

For more information on this topic, click here.