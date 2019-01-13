NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Senator Tom Cotton is back in Arkansas for the American Legion Mid-Winter Conference, taking place in North Little Rock on Jan. 12-13.

Legion members from around the state attend this two-day event to discuss issues that affect veterans. Aside from discussing health care and benefits, Senator Cotton also shared his thoughts about the government shutdown.

"I wish the government wasn't shutdown, I'd like to see it re-open but at the same time I would like to make sure that our border is secure," Cotton said. "We face a crisis on our southern border with our border patrol being overwhelmed with families showing up with small children for whom we cannot care. We don't have the physical infrastructure, we don't have the legal authorities in place. I think it's really important that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer sit down with the president and negotiate an end to this problem as the president has requested."

Senator Cotton also said he believes U.S. troops will leave Syria soon. He said they need to finish defeating ISIS and make sure Iran doesn't get a foothold there.