Arkansas's proposed Stand Your Ground law fails in House committee

The controversial Stand Your Ground bill that passed the Arkansas Senate was voted down in the House Committee, effectively failing the bill from becoming law.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A controversial Stand Your Ground bill that passed the Arkansas Senate was voted down in the House Committee Tuesday, effectively stopping the bill from becoming law.

The Senate panel previously voted in favor of loosening restrictions on the use of deadly force in self-defense last month before it was sent to the House.

The bill failed on a voice vote after a long committee meeting where opponents spoke against the proposal.

A similar proposal failed before two years ago after State Senator Stephanie Flowers (D- Pine Bluff) made an impassioned speech against the proposal invoking the fear of gun violence her children and other African-Americans feel in her crime-plagued district.

A recording of Sen. Flowers' testimony went viral on social media.

Currently, 25 states across the U.S. have 'Stand Your Ground' laws in place.