LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — State Senator Stephanie Flowers announced Monday she will seek re-election for District 25, which includes parts of Arkansas, Desha, Jefferson, Lincoln, Monroe and Phillips counties.

Flowers, a Democrat, made national headlines in March for her passionate speech against a proposed "Stand Your Ground" bill. The bill failed to make it out of the Judiciary Committee.

"It is an honor to be able to speak up and stand up for the needs and desires of all Arkansas," Flowers said in a press release. "It can be a struggle for what is right but that's exactly what I intend to do for the people in my district."

She also said she will "continue to fight for our children and schools, to build roads in rural Arkansas, to support veterans and to keep our communities safe."

In 2017, Flowers co-sponsored a bill that created a monument on Arkansas State Capitol grounds that honors Gold Star families.

She served in the Arkansas House of Representative from 2005 to 2010 and was elected to the state Senate in 2010.

