LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Bringing casinos to Arkansas would benefit the state's economy, according to economists who announced their findings just one month before elections.

"It would result in about $5.8 billion increase in overall output in the state over the next 10 years,” Dr. Michael Pakko said. He is the Chief Economist and State Economic Forecaster for the Arkansas Economic Development Institute at UA Little Rock. "It would amount to about 6,000 jobs, and would also, on net, would benefit state and local government revenue."

The AEDI was commissioned to do the study by Driving Arkansas Forward, the group behind the Issue 4 proposal.

"We are an academic kind of unit here. We look at the numbers, we crank out the results. I guess I should be clear, we take no position on Issue 4 one way or another,” Dr. Pakko said.

However, some opposing groups have their suspicions.

"It should come as no surprise. This report was commissioned by a pro-gambling group. This is a lot like the tobacco companies commissioning the UALR economic institute that did this study to report on the benefits of smoking,” said Luke McCoy, spokesperson for Arkansas Family Council Action Committee, which opposes Issue 4.

He said they'd like to see a similar study on the negative impacts.

“Even if casino gambling did create jobs, it doesn't justify the huge harm it does to families and communities," McCoy said.

While 6,000 jobs is significant, Dr. Pakko says it won't make a huge impact on the state's 1.5 million jobs.

"Really, the biggest impact comes from the tax that would be levied on the gaming revenues themselves,” said Dr. Pakko.

The study found $39 million would be the average increase in annual state and local revenue.

"It would increase economic activity. It would be the equivalent of a fairly large investment in the state from any other industry,” the economist said finally.

Issue 4 is currently tied up in the Arkansas Supreme Court. We don't anticipate any decisions will come until the end of next week. Depending on the ruling, Issue 4 may or may not be on the ballot next month.

