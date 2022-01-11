Support for Issue 4 growing smaller as election day draws closer

As election day quickly approaches many Arkansans are making sure that their stance on Issue 4 regarding recreational marijuana is known.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We're exactly one week away from Election Day, and as the day grows closer, could support for Issue 4 be declining?

Arkansans have been making their stance known.



"You got people that drink, there's a liquor store on every corner, so for us to have recreation marijuana, I don't think that'll be a big deal," said Tyler Butler.

On the opposing side, one person told us that passing the issue isn't in the state's best interest.

"I compare marijuana with alcohol. It's too dangerous, it's addictive and this could bring a lot of problems," said one person.

Issue 4 would legalize recreational marijuana for adults over the age of 21, but has the support for this issue been shrinking?

The latest poll done by Talk Business and Politics shows that 43% of Arkansas voters are against it.

That was way up since the last poll that was done back in September, which showed just 29% oppose it.

Over that time, support has fallen from 58% to just 50%.

Responsible Growth Arkansas said in a press conference on Tuesday, that if the measure were to pass the money will go to bringing new jobs, cancer research funding, law enforcement funding, and drug court funding.

"We've been proud that we have financial support from our local businesses in the cannabis industry in Arkansas," said Lance Huey, Vice Chairman for Responsible Growth Arkansas.

State leaders like Governor Asa Hutchinson have said the issue could be detrimental.

In a Twitter post from September 9, the governor said "The science is clear. Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors & more dangerous roadways. This November, I’m voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas."

Huey expressed that he doesn't agree with that.

"We're not for anybody working impaired or driving impaired or driving impaired. Issue 4 does not take away any company's ability, or any law enforcement agency's ability to answer impaired questions," Huey said.

As voters head to the polls, RGA's biggest focus, according to Huey, is that this issue, like medical cannabis, would be highly regulated in Arkansas.

"Some of the opposition, they want to point to other states, but they can't point to a big problem that's happened in Arkansas in the last three and half years and that's because of regulation," Huey said.

The activist group pointed out the state's medical marijuana program has brought in more than $700 million in sales.