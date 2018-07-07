LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Thousands of signatures for proposals to legalize casinos in Arkansas, raise the minimum wage and impose stricter term limits have been submitted to election officials in the hopes of putting the measures on the November ballot.

Supporters of the three initiatives turned in boxes of petitions to the secretary of state's office throughout the day Friday, the deadline to turn in signatures for ballot measures.

Proposed constitutional amendments need 84,859 signatures from registered voters to qualify, while initiated acts need 67,887.

The group behind the proposed term limits amendment turned in 135,590 signatures, while supporters of the casino amendment submitted 96,170. The group behind the proposed initiated act to raise the minimum wage submitted 69,413 signatures.

The secretary of state's office has 30 days to review the petitions.

