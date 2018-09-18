LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – President and General Manager Marty Schack announced that THV11 will air “Little Rock, Big Choice” in its primetime lineup Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.

Broadcasted live from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, “Little Rock, Big Choice” is a unique mayoral forum that will give the people of Little Rock a chance to write in their questions via social media for the 2018 mayoral candidates.

Currently, THV11 has received information that Baker Kurrus, Glen Schwarz and Warwick Sabin plan to attend. THV11 is working to reach out to all Little Rock mayoral candidates for participation.

“We’ve created a smart format that allows citizens to question the candidates and a chance for the candidates to question each other,” Schack said.

Partnering with UA-Little Rock, the event will be aired at 8 p.m. Oct. 17, 2018 on THV11, thv11.com, and on Facebook Live.

Information regarding how the public can attend the event is forthcoming, as well as how Little Rock residents will be able to participate via social media. Stay in touch with THV11’s digital platforms, specifically our Facebook and Twitter, for the latest information

