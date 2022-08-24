Sen. Tom Cotton calls student loan forgiveness plan a 'bailout'

Sen. Tom Cotton called the president's student loan forgiveness plan a "bailout" paid for by Americans who never went to college.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — President Joe Biden shared his long-awaited plan for tackling massive student debt in the country on Wednesday, which will impact roughly 43 million Americans with an average loan balance of just over $37,000, according to experts.

The plan centers around the promise that the president made during his campaign where he vowed to provide $10,000 in debt cancellation for millions of Americans. Furthermore, the plan provides up to $20,000 in cancelation for Americans that have taken out Pell Grants.

Following the announcement of President Biden's plan, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton shared his thoughts on the president's initiative, calling it a "bailout."

"There is no such thing as student loan forgiveness—this is a bailout, paid for by the large majority of Americans who never went to college or who responsibly paid off their debts," Cotton said.

Cotton continued in his disapproval for Biden's plan online and pointed at colleges being the "culprit" for the large amounts of debt that millions of Americans face. He also shared that he will instead introduce a bill to hold colleges "accountable."

"President Biden’s plan ignores the true culprit: bloated, self-serving colleges. I’ll be introducing a bill to hold these colleges accountable for debt, lower tuition, support non-college career paths, and save the taxpayers billions," Cotton said.

Biden's plan is eligible for Americans who make less than $125K annually and families making less than $250K annually. The president also shared that he will be extending the federal student loan payment pause until the end of 2022.