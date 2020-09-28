Sen. Tom Cotton says Judge Barrett will be confirmed to Supreme Court in October

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton tweeted that Judge Amy Coney Barrett will be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court in October.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Republican Senator Tom Cotton said that recently nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett will be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court in October.

Cotton made the statement in a tweet and during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union with Jake Tapper Sunday morning.

"The Senate will confirm Judge Barrett to the highest court in the land next month," he tweeted.

Barrett, who was nominated by President Donald Trump eight days after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is seen as a "deeply religious and conservative judge."

The Senate will confirm Judge Barrett to the highest court in the land next month. pic.twitter.com/NKXleJiJY4 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) September 28, 2020

Cotton said that Barrett is "one of the finest legal minds of her generation" and has "proven to be a wise judge as well."

"The Senate voted to confirm Judge Barrett to the Court of Appeals not even three years ago," Cotton said, "since then, she has exceeded our high expectations for faithfully applying the law and upholding our Constitution."

During her time on the 7th Circuit Court of the Appeals, Barrett has ruled on several subjects including abortion, gun rights, sexual assault on campus, and immigration.

Former Vice President Joe Biden urged Senate Republicans to hold off on a confirmation vote until after the election to "let the people decide."

According to FiveThirtyEight, an average taken from 12 polls said that 52% of respondents said to wait on filling Ginsburg's seat until a winner is decided in the 2020 election.