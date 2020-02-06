LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A day after suggesting that President Donald Trump use the Insurrection Act to stop violence during the protests, Senator Tom Cotton said "the only way to end this insurrection is the overwhelming display of force."

On Monday, Cotton made an appearance on Fox News and said that Trump should use the Insurrection Act. Later that day during a press conference, Trump declared himself "the president of law and order" and threatened to deployed the military if governors didn't the National Guard to shut down protests in American cities.

In a statement on Tuesday, Cotton said that "violent anarchists and insurrectionists were once again allowed to rule the streets last night in too many cities."

"In places like St. Louis, they responded by shooting, beating, and running over police officers who weren’t given the support they deserve to restore order," Cotton said. "In Las Vegas, an officer was shot in the head. The only way to end this insurrection is the overwhelming display of force.”

The Democratic Party of Arkansas said that Cotton's comments "crossed a line" and is calling for Arkansas GOP leaders to condemn his remarks.

"It is reprehensible that Sen. Cotton is using the military as a political tool to suppress Civil Rights demonstrators," said DPA Chairman Michael John Gray. "It's the job of a leader to bring people together, not further divide."

Gray has asked that Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, Sen. John Boozeman, Rep. Rick Crawford, Rep. French Hill, Rep. Steve Womack, and Rep. Bruce Westerman to "condemn Sen. Cotton's remarks and offer legislation and solutions that would show they are working towards solving these injustices."

The DPA chairman also said that Cotton is "endangering lives" and that "property is not more valuable than human life."

