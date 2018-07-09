The nearly constant tug-of-war over term limits in Arkansas will be renewed this November with an amendment on the ballot proposing to cut lawmakers’ terms by as many as six years.

Arkansas was among the first adopters of term limits in 1992. Since then, the issue has returned to several elections, getting more and more confusing to voters every time it comes around. In 2018, both sides are using similar language to try and win your vote.

“If eight years is good enough for the President of the United States, the leader of the free world, and a man with 4 million employees and a gazillion-dollar budget, I think 10 years is probably okay for an Arkansas legislator,” said Tom Steele, a sponsor of the Arkansas Term Limits Committee proposal.

“You'll be able to serve longer as governor than you will as a member of the Arkansas House of Representatives,” said Jeff Pitchford, director of state and government affairs for Arkansas Farm Bureau.

Trying to find the sweet spot when it comes to serving the people has been a struggle. After a ballot question won approval in 2014, Arkansas lawmakers can serve up to 16 years if they line up their election victories properly. Steele says that's too long and the lawmakers “pulled a fast one.”

“They nearly tripled their terms and the thing is voters did not know,” he said. “ It was ‘oh by the way we're voting to extend these guys terms by nearly triple.’ [Voters] didn't know that.”

So ever since getting kicked off the ballot in 2016, supporters like Steele have been gathering signatures to try again. With a year and half to canvass, they amassed more than 135,000 names. The latest proposal calls for three two-year terms for representatives, two four-year terms for senators. A bone of contention is a ten-year cap overall.

Pitchford said that’s too short and not fair to rural Arkansans.

“It would make Arkansas have the most strict term limits in the country,” he said, and added it makes it hard to convince people to run. “It's very difficult to recruit and get folks in the rural areas to spend their time and effort coming into the capitol.”

Both sides agree, this year could decisively settle the matter, or not.

“This issue has already been decided. The voters have already spoken clearly on this twice,” said Steele.

“We have term limits every two years at the ballot. Folks can vote their legislator out every two years,” said Pitchford.

There is a lawsuit challenging a huge chunk of those signatures as well as the wording of the ballot title. The Farm Bureau is working with the Arkansas Chamber of Commerce in pursuing the case.

