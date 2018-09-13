LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is headlining a rally in Arkansas next week for a Republican congressman who Democrats believe they have a chance at unseating in November.

The state Republican Party on Thursday announced that Pence will hold a rally with U.S. Rep. French Hill, who represents the 2nd Congressional District covering Little Rock and seven central Arkansas counties. The rally will be held Sept. 21 at the Statehouse Convention Center in downtown Little Rock.

Hill is being challenged by Democrat Clarke Tucker, a state representative from Little Rock. Hill was first elected to the seat in 2014.

Arkansas hasn't sent a Democrat to the U.S. House since 2010.

