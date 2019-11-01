LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A group of Arkansans will gather in protest of the government shutdown on Friday, as they grow increasingly uncertain about the impacts it could have on their livelihood.

“It's troubling, very troubling,” Valencia White said.

White is disabled and a single mother of two young boys. She relies on government help to pay rent and put food on the table. She – and millions of others nationwide – SNAP, Section 8 and other federal benefits If the shutdown extends into March.

“For that to get cut off, it's going to make it very tight for me and my family,” White said.

White will take part in a rally outside U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton’s Little Rock office Friday. They are asking Cotton and U.S. Sen. John Boozman to vote in favor of re-opening the government. The gathering is organized by Arkansas Community Organizations.

“We're being affected for a wall? Keep the government open,” White said. “Open it back up so we can function and live, and y'all can debate on that on your own,” she said.

Though White said she is prepared to make do without help from SNAP and Section 8, she expressed concern for those who might experience homelessness or food insecurity without the benefits.

“I've just got to make it work,” White said.

The rally is planned for 11:15 a.m. Friday morning outside the Victory Building, located at 1401 West Capitol Ave. in Downtown Little Rock.