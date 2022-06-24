What overturning of Roe v. Wade could mean for future of Arkansas

Hundreds of Arkansans lined the steps of the State Capitol with questions of how to move forward after the ruling, with many feeling a sense of despair.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A landmark decision has been made and it's one of the biggest of our time.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade allowing the states to make the decision on whether or not abortion should be legal.

Here in Arkansas, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge certified the decision. This in turn, allowed the state's trigger laws to go in effect making nearly all abortions banned in Arkansas.

The certification and ruling was met with a protest at the Arkansas State Capitol, which featured some of our legislators, such as Rep. Ashley Hudson and Sen. Joyce Elliot, speaking out against it.

Hundreds of people occupied the steps of the State Capitol on Friday evening as the speakers outlined what they described as "dangers upon women's rights."

Arkansans posed questions on how to move forward after this decision as the crowd at the State Capitol expressed feelings of despair and hopelessness.

Some protestors, like Ronald Fleming were standing outside the Capitol since the morning hours-- all in a way of trying to find ways to cope with the news. Their biggest concerns, however, are for the next generation... their daughters.

"They're 7 and 11, so I don't know if they will fully know what's going on, but I hope they know that, they're going to be okay," said Fleming.

"I've been crying all day for her. She [her daughter] doesn't get a choice now," said Tara Sledge.

John DiPippa, UALR law school's Professor Emeritus, believes that this decision will not be the end of this conversation and will have impacts for years to come.

"Many states may attempt to restrict the ability of their citizens to cross state lines to get abortions in other states where they are legal and that's uncharted legal territory," said DiPippa.

As for the protesters? They have a big message-- get to know your law makers and register to vote.