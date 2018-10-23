LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Some people think a record number of first time and young voters could show up to the polls for this year’s midterm election.

Almost 6,000 people showed up for early voting in Pulaski County Monday. It is unclear yet just how many of those voters were first-time. However, research shows millennials and Gen Xers have a track record of low turnout in midterms.

"I have not seen a lot of young people here but I really didn't expect to,” Hallie Rookey said.

According to the Pew Research Center, in the 2014 midterm election, 39 percent of Gen Xers who were eligible turned out to vote. Millennials were significantly smaller with 22 percent showing up.

"I know my kids intend to vote. They have to go when they are available. My kids work two or three jobs,” Rookey said.

But young voters like Jasmine Medley say they are hearing more young people talking about voting.

“So much talk about it with my friends, my coworkers my teammates. Everyone I know is planning to vote and hopefully take someone else with them,” Medley said.

She said talks of voting is all over social media. Her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, has come together to start a campaign to get people to the polls.

"We're using hashtags, we're using special media to get out the word,” Medley said.

Even stars like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are doing what they can to encourage fans to register and vote. Taylor Swift dedicating Instagram posts to early voting, which subsequently led to a spike in voter sign-ups. Beyoncé giving the option for fans to sign-up for voting at every stop of her North American tour.

“If you've got to take a longer lunch if you have to take time off work, do what you have to do. If you're in college, get that absentee ballot in,” Medley said.

Stephanie Cunalata also said she has seen more posts about voting on social media. She said she thinks her friends will eventually make time to head to the polls.

"The reason why I came out is for my voice to be heard as a 19-year-old and I wanted to get the feeling of voting and making the world better,” she said.

© 2018 KTHV