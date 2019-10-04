AUSTIN, Texas — A bill under consideration in the Texas Legislature could potentially make women who have abortion eligible for the death penalty, according to reports.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the House bill criminalizes all abortions without exceptions and make it possible to charge women who have the procedure to be charged with homicide, which is a death penalty offense in Texas.

The Post said there are legislative obstacles before the bill would be passed, including some Republicans' reluctance to bring it to the full House.

The sponsor of the bill, GOP Rep. Tony Tinderholt, a Republican from Arlington, Tex., told the Texas Observer that the measure is necessary to make women “more personally responsible" and that his intention is to guarantee “equal protection” for life inside and "outside the womb.”

The Texas Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would create penalties for doctors and practitioners who don’t treat infants who survive an attempted abortion, according to our sister station KVUE.

