LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - After Taylor Swift encouraged her 112 million Instagram followers to register to vote on Sunday, the group Vote.org reported it saw a surge of young voters, with a majority of new registrations from people between 18 and 29 years old. Here in Arkansas, we're seeing young people encouraging other young people to vote too.

Today was the last day to register to vote for November midterms, so a group of students at Philander Smith College took it upon themselves to walk around campus to make sure their peers were registered to vote.

“We are the leaders of tomorrow and we are pioneers for change,” said Jasmine Nwokedi, who walked through campus Tuesday with her Delta Sigma Theta sorority sisters to encourage their classmates to register to vote.

The students are seeing energized young voters, ready to be a part of the decisions that are made.

“When we don’t vote, we strip ourselves of that voice and power and I think young people are realizing if we want to demand things, we have to get out and vote and demand that seat," said Chris Kingsby, a student at UA Little Rock. “Women’s rights, civil rights, environmental justice, from education to health care, it’s all on the ballot and young people right now have the opportunity to shape the outcome of this election this year."

