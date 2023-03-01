18-year-old Jaylen Smith, the youngest Black mayor in America, officially had his swearing-in ceremony Sunday at the Crittenden County Courthouse.

EARLE, Ark. — The youngest elected Black mayor in the U.S. officially took office Sunday, new Earle, Arkansas, Mayor Jaylen Smith announced on social media.

The City of Earle elected the 18-year-old to be the next mayor in a run-off election on Dec. 6.

Jaylen Smith celebrated the win on his Facebook page, saying "it's time to build a better chapter of Earle, Arkansas."

Smith thanked his supporters for their efforts. He graduated high school in May 2022 and is currently attending Arkansas State University Mid-South.

He promises to improve public safety in the small town near Memphis. Smith also wants to tear down abandoned houses and open up a grocery store.

Nemi Matthews, who lost the race against Smith, congratulated him and wished him well.

Smith received 235 votes to Matthews' 183, according to the Associated Press.