LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It was a packed day Saturday in Southwest Little Rock for the 8th annual Pop Up in the Rock!

The event all started in the morning with yoga and ended at night with a movie outside.

This year it was held near the intersection of Geyer Springs and Forbing Road.

Nikki Crane, one of the Pop Up Co-Chairs, said it is a chance for the community to come together.

For a small business owner, Monica McGee, the event meant a whole lot more.

"Little Rock has been good to me so I'll continue to come out whenever they need me," she said.

An afternoon full of food trucks, local shopping and fellowship.

"It kind of allows people to come out and express themselves here, in their own spot," Crane said.

She said the pop up gives the community a chance to see the potential and opportunities this area has to offer.

"Just them understanding that it could be like this and seeing it in a 3D representation, it helps them push a little further," Crane said.

Pushing forward is something McGee is no stranger to.

"I started my business actually out of depression," she said.

Two years ago McGee said she picked up a paintbrush and her life took a whole other turn.

Mercedes Mackay THV11 It was a PACKED day today in Southwest Little Rock for the 8th Annual "Pop Up in the Rock!" There was live music, food trucks and lots of FUN. I had the opportunity to meet Monica McGee, who owns The...

"It was definitely my saving grace. I really believe that's how art saved my life," she said.

Now, The Mokasso Experience is a full-blown business selling framed pictures, mugs and greeting cards.

McGee's signature style having a deeper meaning within the painted strokes.

"I paint from behind. I believe your best life is in front of you, don't look back. This was a love note to myself to remind myself that my best years and my best life is ahead of me," she said.

While art shows McGee what her life can be, "Pop Up in the Rock" on Saturday showed Arkansans what this space can be.

"This is all them. This is all of their ideas, we are just helping them implement it," Crane said.

Crane said the main reason this intersection was chosen this year is that many people in the community believe it needs a crosswalk, so people can easily enjoy the restaurants and businesses it has to offer.

She hopes this sparks that conversation.

RELATED: LRSD middle school students receive free technology in learning initiative

RELATED: Now that fall weather is upon us, here's how to see all the festivals in central Arkansas this weekend

RELATED: 'I’m so thankful. So grateful': Good samaritans save North Little Rock woman from car fire