The Pope County Quorum Court voted to approve the application that would bring the Legends Resort and Casino, Cherokee Nation Businesses, to the county on Tuesday evening.

This decision comes after recent reports of a secret deal between a county judge and potential casino operators to give one of their competitors a fast track to a casino license.

The Pope County Judge denied those claims Monday afternoon.

Hard Rock Casino also submitted proposals to the Pope County quorum court.

