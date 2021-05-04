Prairie Grove officer shot during domestic disturbance, undergoes multiple surgeries

Officer Andrew Gibson was able to remove Officer Tyler Franks from the house and immediately applied two tourniquets, which is credited for saving Franks' life.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — A Prairie Grove officer was shot and injured Tuesday (May 4) night while responding to a domestic disturbance call on Thurman Street.

Officers Tyler Franks and Andrew Gibson arrived on the scene at 8:37 p.m., along with two Farmington officers, and attempted to enter through a bedroom.

The suspect, 42-year-old Nickolas Colbert, fired multiple rounds from a shotgun and handgun at close range striking Officer Franks three times, critically wounding him.

Officer Gibson then fired five rounds striking Colbert at least four times, the Prairie Grove Police Department reports.

The suspect retreated further into the bedroom while still armed, and Officer Gibson was able to remove Officer Franks from the house and immediately applied two tourniquets.

Prairie Grove Chief of Police Chris Workman says Officer Gibson's immediate action saved Officer Franks' life.

Officer Franks was transported to the Washington Regional Medical Center where he underwent multiple surgeries.

He is currently in an intensive care unit and reported to be in stable condition.

Paramedics took Colbert to the Washington Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery. He is reported to be in stable condition as well.

Officer Gibson has been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with the police department's policy.

The Prairie Grove Police Department has requested the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the criminal investigation, according to the release.

Workman said, "We would like to thank all surrounding agencies for their response, cooperation and professionalism. We are truly blessed by the support we are receiving. Please keep Officer Tyler Franks, his family and this department in your thoughts and prayers."