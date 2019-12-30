FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds announced Monday that the officers' actions were justified in killing London T. Phillips after he executed Officer Stephen Carr on December 7th outside the Fayetteville Police Station.

The decision was made by Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett, who reviewed the independent criminal investigation completed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The officers, Corporal Seay Floyd and Officer Natalie Eucce, will remain on paid administrative leave until the internal investigation is completed and reviewed by Chief Reynolds in accordance with Fayetteville Police Department policies and procedures.

According to the autopsy, Officer Carr was shot 10 times in the head while parked at the Fayetteville Police Department at 9:42 p.m. The medical examiner said that any of those 10 shots would have been fatal by themselves.

The sheriff’s office said searches on Phillips’ social media accounts indicate he was interested in anti-law enforcement groups.

The department also said that he had a full box of ammo, containing 50 rounds, and another partial box of ammo, containing 32 rounds, with him during the attack.

The preliminary investigation shows that the suspect fired 16 rounds and reloaded the gun with another full magazine, containing 17 rounds.