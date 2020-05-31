FORT SMITH, Ark. — A protest is underway on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith. The protest is called "Black Lives Matter: A demonstration for George Floyd", According to Facebook.

Dozens of people are out right now holding up signs that say things like, "I can't breath", "Black Lives Matter", and "I am not a threat". Police are out there as well to help keep the protest civil.

Organizers say, "This protest is to share with the city of Fort Smith how we feel about George Floyd’s, as well as many other black people’s, senseless murders. We will be there to honor those killed by the very people meant to protect us, share our feelings on police brutality, and spread awareness of the problem that is institutional racism."

Protestors laid on the ground with their hands behind their back mimicking George Floyd's arrest yelling "I can't breath" multiple times.

Update on Fort Smith protest Posted by Bailey Devane on Sunday, May 31, 2020

At approximately 2:30 p.m. the protest is still ongoing and protestors started to fill the turning lane on Rogers Ave. Police took control and people cooperatively moved back to the sidewalk.

More people at the Fort Smith protest Posted by Bailey Devane on Sunday, May 31, 2020

Fort Smith Protest

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.