Hot Springs National Park has received preliminary results identifying Legionella bacteria at the Quapaw Bath and Spa.

Legionella bacteria can cause a serious type of pneumonia known as Legionnaire’s disease. People can catch Legionnaires’ disease when they breathe in aerosolized droplets of water that contain the bacteria.

Symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease usually begin two to 14 days after exposure and can include cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, and fever. Additional symptoms may be present, such as headache, confusion, nausea, or diarrhea.

If you have visited this location and developed any symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease or have experienced these symptoms within the last two weeks, you should seek medical attention.

If you are diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease, please report it to the Arkansas Department of Health as soon as possible. If you have questions, call the Arkansas Department of Health at 501-537-8969.