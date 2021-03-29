Razorback Devo Davis cheered on by students, teachers at his elementary school

"That infectious smile and personality that we see on TV now was exactly how he was in fourth grade," Lindsey Jones, former teacher, said.

JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — We are just hours away from tip-off, but that game-winning shot by Razorback freshman Davonte "Devo" Davis on Saturday is still what many are talking about, especially those who watched him grow up.

THV11 went to his elementary school in Jacksonville where his biggest fans were whipped into a frenzy.

From past coaches, like Brandon Weems.

"We're not surprised at all, we always knew he was going to be special," he said.

And current students, like fifth-grader Elijah Moody.

"It's amazing that he's from the same state and the same school that we are," he said.

To former teachers, like Stephanie Burrows.

"That smile, he looked exactly the same from Pinewood, maybe a little bit bigger," she said.

All of Pinewood Elementary is rallying around the once Titan turned Razorback, according to Principal Lindsey Jones.

"I think we knew from an early age that he had a lot of talent, he had a lot of spunk," she said.

Jones was just a fourth-grade teacher when Davonte Davis walked the halls, but his sparkle on and off the court is something that hasn't changed.

"That infectious smile and personality that we see on TV now was exactly how he was in fourth grade," she said.

The Razorback freshman has made his name known throughout the tournament, but on Saturday night when he hit the shot that took the team to the Elite 8, it was nothing but net and now it's nothing but Devo in the classrooms he once learned in.

"My family was very happy. We were yelling all night, couldn't even go to sleep," said fifth-grader DeMarion Cobbs.

"When we won we were all screaming bloody murder. We all ran," said third-grader Larsey Watkins.

While many watched in awe, former basketball coach and now assistant principal, Weems was not shocked when number four shined in the big dance.

"I've been coaching for 16 years in Jacksonville and he's probably top two or three I've ever coached," he said.

The excitement around the Jacksonville native and the Hogs filled the hallways and playground all day Monday.

"It's so cool that they made it this far," said first-grader Calla Walker.

While they got ready to cheer on one of their own.