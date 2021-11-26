Razorback fans reflect on 2021 football season

"Coach Pittman does a phenomenal job getting the kids fired up, ready to go. They've been really believing in themselves."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — For Razorback fans, this year has been unlike any other.

It's a pride that fans, like Bill Davis, said is taught at a young age.

"All my life, almost 60 years, I've been a Razorback fan," he said.

It's a pride that doesn't shake whatever the record may be, according to Todd and Jackson Wisdom.

"Passion comes from it being the team in the state," Todd said.

"It's hard to root for anyone else. We are the one and true Arkansas team," Jackson said.

But fans like Damian Lux also noticed that passion on the field this season .

"The way that the guys play has been incredible. There's so much effort on every single play and we're in every single game, and we've won. We've won a bunch of them," he said.

Many, like Todd, are connecting those wins to the head hog in charge.

"Coach Pittman does a phenomenal job getting the kids fired up, ready to go. They've been really believing in themselves. It's been great," he said.

Lux believes Pittman is bringing the energy back to the program.

"He loves the job first of all and you can see it. He brings it and that's what the state needs. They need somebody that loves the job, that's going to bring kids here and show them how wonderful it is," he said.

While this season has been one for the books in many fans eyes, the game the day immediately after Thanksgiving is one Davis especially looks forward to.

"Because it's Missouri and they're right across the line," he said.

Pittman was really the talk of all the tailgates on Friday.