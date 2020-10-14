Group of Arkansans raising money for Breast Cancer with Real Men Wear Pink campaign

October is Breast Cancer awareness month and a group of Arkansas men has joined a national campaign to raise money for the cause.

During the month of October, you'll no doubt see pink ribbons and decorations everywhere you look in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Breast cancer, and the color pink for that matter, are usually associated with women. According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women in the U.S. (about 12%) will develop invasive breast cancer during her lifetime.

But the disease also affects men. More than 2,600 new cases of breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men this year.

The Real Men Wear Pink campaign includes men from across the country who step up to put a face to this issue, and raise money for the American Cancer society to go towards breast cancer treatment and research.

As of Tuesday night the Arkansas candidates, in partnership with the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Center at UAMS, have raised over $70,000 of their $75,000 goal.

If you'd like to give to an Arkansas candidate, click HERE.