FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A community is mourning the sudden, unexplained death of a deputy who was attending training in a nearby county.

Officials said Forsyth County Deputy Spencer Englett suffered a "traumatic medical event" and collapsed on his first day of training at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center at Pickens Law Enforcement Basic Academy.

"Medical personnel on scene rushed Deputy Englett to the Piedmont Mountainside Medical Center where he was unable to be revived despite heroic efforts by medical staff and first responders," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputy Englett joined the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on May 1, 2017. He previously worked for the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the 29-year-old deputy, who had recently gotten married was "an exemplary deputy who served Forsyth County with distinction and honor."

The sheriff's office is asking the community to keep Englett's wife and family in their prayers - along with the sheriff's office extended family who is also grieving his loss.

