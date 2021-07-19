3-year-old boy drowns in Table Rock Lake

Authorities say the boy was left unattended and without a life vest around 9 p.m. at the Mill Creek Park swim area.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy has drowned in Table Rock Lake in southwestern Missouri.

Springfield television station KOLR reports the drowning happened Sunday night.

Authorities say the boy was left unattended and without a life vest around 9 p.m. at the Mill Creek Park swim area at the lake and was found floating in the water later in the night.

The child was flown to a Branson hospital, where he was pronounced dead.