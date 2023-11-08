Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed Shea Lewis on Friday, who was named interim secretary when Mike Mills resigned in June.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday announced that interim Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Shea Lewis will now serve in the post permanently.

Sanders appointed Lewis, who was named interim secretary when Mike Mills resigned in June after serving less than six months in the position.

“Shea’s record of strong leadership promoting Arkansas state parks and outdoor recreation uniquely qualifies him to be secretary of Parks, Heritage and Tourism," Sanders said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to work with him to grow Arkansas tourism, elevate our 52 beautiful state parks, and make the Natural State the best place not only to visit, but live, work and raise a family.”

Lewis became director of state parks in 2022, and had previously served multiple roles in state parks over the years including as a full-time interpreter, park superintendent, region supervisor and deputy director.

“It is an honor to lead this department and the amazing group of professionals that are entrusted with some of our great state’s historical, cultural and natural resources," Lewis said. “Combining the efforts of Parks, Heritage and Tourism with the support and vision of Governor Sanders, the possibilities are endless.”

